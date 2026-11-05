Newsom Plans To Replace Death Sentences For 548 California Inmates With Life Without Parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, November 5, 2026, that he has decided to commute all California death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole, drawing criticism from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

In an open letter addressed to Californians, Newsom said the decision involves 548 people currently under sentence of death. He said he would issue the same commutation to every condemned person.

Locally, a review of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s condemned inmate list, updated November 3, identified 39 people whose trial county is listed as San Bernardino. The designation identifies where their cases were tried, rather than their hometown or current prison location.

“I have decided to exercise my constitutional clemency authority to commute all California death sentences to life without the possibility of parole,” Newsom wrote.

The governor acknowledged that the process requires California Supreme Court review for people twice convicted of a felony. His letter does not state that all individual commutations have been completed.

In a written statement responding to the announcement, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office called it “the wrong decision” and accused Newsom of prioritizing political ambitions over victims and their families.

“His commutations are solely based upon power and political aspirations,” the statement said.

The office specifically cited Josh Ryen and Mary Ann Hughes, whose families were affected by the killings for which Kevin Cooper was convicted. The statement said Newsom had not called either of them to seek their views on a potential commutation for Cooper.

The statement described Josh as a surviving victim who was left for dead and identified Hughes as the mother of Chris Hughes, who was killed.

The District Attorney’s Office also alleged that Newsom had failed to honor crime victims’ constitutional rights, including notification rights. The statement said the office was unaware of victims’ family members receiving notice of the commutations from the governor.

Those assertions were part of the office’s criticism; the materials provided for this article do not independently establish whether required notifications were issued.

The office further argued that blanket commutations disregard California voters’ support for retaining the death penalty and the decisions of jurors who imposed death sentences.

“These death sentences that the Governor is attempting to commute were all imposed by twelve members of the community,” the statement said.

Newsom addressed opposition from victims’ families in his letter, acknowledging that the announcement could revive painful memories and that some families would strongly disagree with his decision.

He said he had consulted crime victims and survivors, public safety experts, religious and civil rights leaders, prison wardens, and jurors who served in capital cases. Those people held differing views, he wrote.

Newsom framed his decision around his longstanding opposition to executions, concerns about wrongful convictions and his belief that California’s death penalty system cannot be administered fairly.

“By every measure, California’s system for administering the death penalty is a failure,” he wrote.

The announcement follows the execution moratorium Newsom instituted on March 13, 2019. According to the letter, that action prevented executions but left death sentences in place.

California’s last execution occurred on January 17, 2006, when Clarence Ray Allen was executed at San Quentin State Prison. Allen had been sentenced to death for masterminding a 1980 triple murder at a Fresno market and conspiring to murder witnesses who previously testified against him, according to state officials. www.cdcr.ca.gov

Newsom emphasized that the proposed commutations would not repeal California’s death penalty. His letter states that the action is limited to existing death sentences, while prosecutors, juries and courts retain their roles in seeking, imposing and upholding death sentences in individual cases.

The power to repeal the death penalty rests with the Legislature and voters, he wrote.

Newsom said he considered distinguishing among crimes and offenders when deciding who should receive clemency, but ultimately chose to apply the same punishment to everyone currently sentenced to death.

“These offenders will die in prison but not by our hand,” Newsom wrote.

The governor described the decision as among the most difficult of his career and acknowledged that it would anger and hurt some Californians.

(Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include a statement from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office responding to Gov. Newsom’s announcement.)

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