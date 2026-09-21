Newsom Declares State Of Emergency As California Prepares For Potentially Historic El Niño

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Monday as California prepares for a potentially historic El Niño season that state officials say could bring strong storms, flooding, landslides and other severe weather impacts.

According to a written statement from the governor’s office, the Sept. 21 proclamation is intended to mobilize state resources and speed preparations before winter weather intensifies.

The proclamation directs state agencies to protect vulnerable communities, prepare roads and critical infrastructure, stage emergency supplies and assist local governments with efforts to reduce risks from flooding, landslides and coastal impacts.

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The full emergency proclamation is available here.

“California is strongest when we look out for one another. That is what this action is about. Giving communities the support they need, giving first responders the tools to do their jobs, and giving families the confidence that their state is ready,” Newsom said in the written statement.

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“We are preparing for this El Niño early because every Californian deserves to be safe in their home, connected to their community, and protected when severe weather comes.”

According to the governor’s office, federal forecasters indicate El Niño is strengthening, with a greater than 90% chance of a very strong event this fall and winter and a 75% chance it could reach historic strength.

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El Niño is a natural climate pattern involving warmer-than-average ocean temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific. The pattern can alter weather and precipitation around the world and is associated with an increased risk of strong storms in California, although it does not guarantee a wet winter or any particular storm.

Potential impacts cited by the state include repeated periods of heavy rain, strong winds, mountain snow, flooding, landslides, debris flows, large waves and coastal flooding.

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Under the proclamation, state agencies are directed to stage flood-fighting supplies, including sandbags and pumps, and pre-position other critical equipment.

Caltrans will prepare traffic-control, road-closure and snow-removal equipment along highways considered most at risk.

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The proclamation also prepares the California National Guard to assist with flood response, search-and-rescue operations, engineering and logistics if needed.

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State environmental and natural resources agencies were directed to support local preparations for flooding, landslides and debris flows, including by speeding up permitting.

“We are not waiting for this season’s storms to be on our doorstep,” Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs said. “Cal OES is leading California’s statewide efforts by bringing state and local partners together, conducting advance planning efforts, and identifying potential needs before impacts occur. By planning early and coordinating resources ahead of El Niño, we are working to ensure communities and first responders have the personnel, equipment, and support they need to prepare for severe weather, respond quickly when conditions change, and protect lives and property across California.”

California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said the state is also moving early to prepare communities.

“California is already taking steps now to protect communities from a potentially historic El Niño because we know how serious these weather extremes driven by climate change can be,” Crowfoot said. “Through the Governor’s state of emergency, we’re cutting red tape and fast-tracking the flood-protection and broader preparedness work communities need now. We’re mobilizing with our partners to safeguard people, infrastructure, and natural resources before the worst storms arrive.”

The proclamation directs the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, in consultation with other state agencies, to expand accessible and multilingual preparedness information covering severe weather, flooding, emergency alerts, evacuations and power outages.

State officials are urging Californians to prepare before severe weather develops by learning their flood risk, clearing drains and gutters, signing up for emergency alerts and developing an evacuation plan.

Residents living downhill from areas recently affected by wildfire are also advised to be aware of increased risks from debris flows and mudslides during heavy rain.

Officials warned motorists never to drive through floodwater because water covering a roadway may be deeper or moving faster than it appears, and the road underneath may be damaged or washed out.

Newsom also proclaimed separate states of emergency Monday to support recovery from previous severe weather events that caused damage in Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Mendocino and Santa Barbara counties, as well as a major sewage spill in Lake County.

The governor additionally signed a proclamation terminating 34 previously open states of emergency involving fires, storms and other events from 2023 and 2024 that the state said no longer require emergency declarations to support response and recovery efforts.

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