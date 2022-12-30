New Year’s Eve travel could be difficult, Caltrans warns; Heavy fog and high winds on 15 Freeway

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A thick layer of fog blanketed the Cajon Pass Friday, causing low visibility, which is expected to last until Saturday evening, along with an onset of high winds.

According to the National Weather Service, a high wind watch will be in effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

Areas of the Victor Valley will experience south to southwest winds of 25-35 mph, with gusts of 50-60 mph, the agency site stated.

Gusts up to 75 mph are possible along the desert slopes and desert foothill areas of the San Bernardino County Mountains, including Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

“The strongest winds are expected near the desert slopes, but mountain wave activity could create bursts of the strong wind out onto the desert floor,” the forecast stated, “potentially causing damaging winds that could blow down trees and power lines.”

The advisory warned that travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, since rain and fog, in addition to the wind, will create a hazard for New Year’s Eve travel.

Snow is expected to fall in the more elevated areas, beginning above 7000 feet, but will fall on lower elevations after midnight, possibly icing up roads above 6000 feet.

Caltrans also issued a notice of emergency road closures for Saturday, December 31 beginning at 12:00 noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6:00 a.m. due to rain and possible flooding.

The following closures will take place throughout the construction zone on the 15 Freeway, with days and hours subject to change due to changes in weather;

The northbound and southbound Interstate 15 Freeway, lane #1 will be closed from Oak Hill Road to Bear Valley Road.

Caltrans suggests commuters avoid delays by using State Route 138 to State Route 18 in Phelan, and back to Interstate 15 as a detour.

“Please use caution and remember to reduce your speed when approaching and driving through the construction zone,” Caltrans reminded.

