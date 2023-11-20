New Wholesale Facility Approved for Construction in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Planning Commission has granted approval to Steeno Design Studio, Inc. for the construction of a new wholesale facility in the city. The approximately 26,850 square foot facility will be occupied by Desert Star Wholesale, a company currently operating from a nearby location since 2012.

The project site, totaling approximately 1.6 acres, is situated at the northwest corner of Dos Palmas Road and Park Avenue. It is surrounded by existing small warehouse operations and will be located just south of Desert Star Wholesale’s current facility. The applicant is requesting a Zone Change to reclassify the eastern portion of the project site from C-2 (General Commercial) to IPD (Industrial Park District) to align with the western portion and the current General Plan land use designation of Light Industrial.

The new facility will be located on Dos Palmas Road and Park Avenue near the Victorville Chevrolet.

The proposal for the wholesale facility has received approval from the city staff, as it meets or exceeds all development standards outlined in the Municipal Code. Additionally, it conforms to the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The project site is considered categorically exempt from CEQA under Section 15332, as it is less than five acres in size and surrounded by urban development.

With the approved Zone Change, approximately 1.52 acres of land will be reclassified from C-2 to IPD, creating a more consistent zoning pattern in the area. It is worth mentioning that the City’s General Plan Land Use Element has already designated the entire project site as Light Industrial. While a future City-initiated Zone Change is planned to align the zoning with the updated General Plan designation, the applicant has submitted a preemptive Zone Change request due to the project’s accelerated timeline.

The location of the facility, at the corner of Dos Palmas Road and Park Avenue, is ideal for its intended purpose. The surrounding properties to the west and north are zoned as IPD, allowing for wholesale facilities as a permitted use, city documents noted.

The proposed wholesale facility will complement existing small industrial warehouse developments to the north and west, along with existing commercial car dealership, Victorville Chevrolet, to the south.

The project site itself is relatively flat, with some minor sloping towards the center. It has previously undergone grading, and evidence of vehicle parking is visible. In order to comply with the Victorville Municipal Code, street improvements such as curbs, gutters, and sidewalks will be required.

Access to the site will be through a proposed driveway at Dos Palmas Road along the sites southern property line. Additional access to the rear of the site to be used primarily by trucks will take place from an existing alleyway off Park Avenue. The project incorporates off-street parking in accordance with municipal code standards, with a surplus of 21 spaces compared to the required amount.

About Desert Star Wholesale

Desert Star Wholesale, situated in Victorville, CA, offers a wide selection of high-quality, brand-name products at significantly discounted prices compared to traditional wholesale or retail outlets. Their extensive range includes groceries, beverages, and various general merchandise. Please note that a valid business license is required for purchasing from Desert Star Wholesale. They are currently located at 15419 Tamarack Dr, Victorville, CA 92392. Their website address is https://desertstar-wholesale.business.site.

Copy URL URL Copied