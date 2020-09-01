New traffic pattern at intersection of Apple Valley and Bear Valley Roads

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — The Town of Apple Valley is urging motorists to be aware that traffic lanes at the intersection of Apple Valley Road and Bear Valley Road have been modified.

The new traffic patterns are part of the street improvements made by the new Chase Bank and will enhance traffic flow through the intersection.

“One of the goals of this work was to reconfigure lane assignments into a more conventional layout, to minimize confusion and uncertainty,” said Town Engineer Brad Miller. “The new layout does just that. It is now a very typical and standard design intersection.”

The traffic adjustments include the following:

On Apple Valley Road –

• The number of northbound through lanes has been increased from two to three lanes.

• There is now a dedicated northbound right turn lane to travel east on Bear Valley Road.

• The northbound left turn is now a single left turn lane to travel west on Bear Valley Road.

• The southbound through lanes have increased from one to two lanes.

• The southbound left turn is now a single left turn lane to travel east on Bear Valley Road.

• The southbound right turn remains with two right turn lanes to travel west on Bear Valley Road.

On Bear Valley Road –

• The eastbound through lanes have increased from two to three lanes, with the third lane also serving as a right turn lane.

• Westbound there are now dual left turn lanes to travel south on Apple Valley Road.

“There have been warning signs posted on all approaches for about a year, and work zone signage changed as needed to suit the shifting work zone conditions,” said Miller, who noted that regulatory signs that identify lane assignments in advance of the intersection are being installed on the southbound and westbound approaches.

For questions or comments please email info@applevalley.org or call (760) 240-7000 x7013.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.