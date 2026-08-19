New Tire Standards Coming To California: What Drivers Should Know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — California has approved the nation’s first efficiency standards for replacement tires, a move that could slightly increase the upfront price of new tires while state energy officials project substantially larger savings for drivers through reduced gasoline and electricity use.

The California Energy Commission unanimously approved the Replacement Tire Efficiency Program on Monday, Aug. 17, establishing efficiency requirements for replacement tires sold for passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks in California.

According to a written statement from the California Energy Commission, the first phase of the standards will begin in 2029, with the requirements taking full effect in 2033.

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For consumers, the new requirements are expected to come with an additional upfront cost. The CEC estimates compliant tires will cost about $1.50 more per tire during the first phase from 2029 through 2033. For a set of four tires, that would amount to approximately $6.

During the second phase, beginning in 2033, the estimated additional cost increases to $6.50 per tire, or approximately $26 for a set of four.

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State officials argue those additional costs will be more than offset by savings at the gas pump or charging station.

According to the commission, a typical gasoline-powered vehicle driver using more efficient tires could save $179 in gasoline over the life of a set of tires, based on gasoline costing $4.60 per gallon.

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Using the CEC’s estimates, a driver paying an additional $6 for four tires during the first phase could potentially save considerably more in fuel costs over the tires’ lifespan. The actual savings for individual motorists could vary depending on factors such as how much they drive and energy costs.

“Today, we are proud to approve the nation’s first replacement tire efficiency standards,” CEC Chair David Hochschild said in the written statement. “This action will help Californians save approximately $1 billion a year on refueling while reducing pollution and extending the range of vehicles on the road.”

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The CEC said tires installed on new vehicles are typically designed to provide better fuel mileage, while average replacement tires can be less efficient. As a result, drivers may lose fuel economy or electric vehicle range after replacing their original tires.

The new standards are intended to ensure replacement tires are, on average, at least as energy efficient as tires sold on new vehicles.

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For electric vehicle owners, the commission says more efficient replacement tires can help extend driving range by reducing the amount of energy needed to keep a vehicle moving.

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Another potential concern is whether improving tire efficiency could affect safety, traction or how long a tire lasts. The CEC said it conducted laboratory testing on popular replacement tires sold in California and reviewed industry data before approving the regulations.

According to the commission, its analysis found the efficiency requirements could be met without adverse tradeoffs involving tire lifespan, safety or other characteristics.

The commission also said replacement tires that already meet the standards are currently available from a variety of manufacturers.

The regulations include exceptions for certain specialty tires, including competition tires, large off-road tires and all-weather winter performance tires. Separate categories were also created for some tires with special characteristics, including long-life and ultra-high-performance tires.

Beyond the potential savings for individual drivers, the CEC estimates the standards will save Californians nearly $1 billion annually in gasoline and electricity costs once fully implemented.

The agency also projects the standards will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2 million metric tons annually, which it said is equivalent to removing approximately 400,000 gasoline-powered cars from California roads.

The regulations follow a five-year stakeholder process involving tire manufacturers and trade associations, according to the commission.

The projected tire costs, fuel savings and statewide benefits are estimates from the California Energy Commission. Actual retail prices and savings experienced by individual drivers may differ when the standards begin taking effect in 2029.

Additional information about the Replacement Tire Efficiency Program is available through the California Energy Commission.

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