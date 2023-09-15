New Shopping Center to include Chase Bank, ALDI, Mister Carwash, and Restaurant planned in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Planning Commission approved conditional use permits that will allow for the development of a new shopping center.

The nearly 5-acre two-parcel lot of vacant property sits at the northwest corner of Hook Boulevard and Amargosa Road and will be divided into four parcels for this project.

Aerial view of the proposed shopping center.

The first parcel will be for a Mister Carwash, the second for a Chase Bank, the third for a restaurant, and the fourth parcel for an ALDI supermarket.

Due to the existence of a Western Joshua Tree on parcel #3, the option of the drive-thru restaurant to be constructed at a later time may be permitted to allow for any necessary environmental assessments if needed.

A zoning ordinance requires the installation of a 6 to 8-foot high decorative wall along the northern and western property line and landscaping requirements.

Currently, there is a WinCo Foods store and Wells Fargo Bank to the east, a Stator Brothers anchored shopping center to the south, an apartment complex to the west, and a medical office and residential homes to the north.

A groundbreaking has not yet been announced.

Copy URL URL Copied