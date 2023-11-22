New Santa’s Holiday Toyland at The Mall of Victor Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year as The Mall of Victor Valley unveils its new Holiday Toyland featuring the one and only, Santa Claus.

The big guy himself will be waiting with open arms, ready to greet all of his fans with giant toys, colorful presents, and even a selfie station. From November 17 to December 24, come home for the holidays and enjoy the festivities. Plus, every child will receive a special, free gift.

From your child’s first glimpse of Santa to their excitement or shy arrival at Santa’s lap, we capture the hug, the high-five and even some tears to create lasting memories. Guests can purchase candid shots as well as traditional poses to post online and share with friends and family.

To simplify your Santa experience, shoppers can visit https://www.themallofvictorvalley.com/santaphotos to purchase a Fast Pass along with their photo package. The Santa Photo Fast Pass lets shoppers lock in a time that’s convenient for the whole family and helps streamline the traditional visit with the “Big Guy.”

Schedule:

November 17th- December 1st:

Mon – Sat: 11am-7pm

Sun: Noon-6pm

December 2nd – December 17th:

Mon – Fri: 11am-7pm

Sat: 10pm-8pm

Sun: Noon-6pm



December 18th-23rd: Extended Hours

Daily: 10am-8pm

December 24 (Christmas Eve):

9am-4pm

SANTA’S NEW HOLIDAY TOYLAND IS LOCATED IN MACY’S WING BY BARNES & NOBLE

