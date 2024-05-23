New Restaurant Pollos Mexico Opens Its Doors in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville residents have a new dining option to explore as Pollos Mexico officially opened its doors this week.

Located just off the 15 freeway at 14876 Bear Valley Road, this new small business invites the local high desert community to try their specialty: fire-grilled chicken, known as “pollo rostizado” in Spanish.

Pollos Mexico offers a variety of sides to complement their flavorful chicken, including charro beans, ensalada de papa, and corn. Alongside their savory dishes, they also provide freshly made fruit juices such as orange and papaya, prepared on the spot when ordered.

For those looking for refreshing traditional beverages, Pollos Mexico serves a selection of aguas frescas, including tamarindo, horchata, and cucumber.

The restaurant is eager to welcome locals to experience their menu and atmosphere.

Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch or a hearty dinner, Pollos Mexico aims to deliver a satisfying culinary experience. Pollos Mexico is located inside the former home of Tacos Mexico.





(Scroll Down To Comment)