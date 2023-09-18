All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

New Panera Bread is now open for business in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Hesperia is celebrating as Panera Bread in the Mojave Plaza officially opened for business at 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

The new eatery is located at 18663 Bear Valley Road in Aldi’s shopping center, across the way from the lower campus of Victor Valley College. The ribbon-cutting celebration was held on September 18, 2023, and for several days prior, employees could be seen preparing for the event.

The Victor Valley’s first-ever Panera Bread opened in 2013 on Amargoa Road in Victorville.

panera bread in hesperia now open
(Photo: City of Hesperia)
