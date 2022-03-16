New Maverik travel center and gas fueling station planned for Victorville as city sees huge growth in area

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – During the March 9, 2022 meeting, City of Victorville Planning Commissioners approved a site plan to allow for one of the first, and only Utah-based Maverik brand travel centers and gas fueling facilities to open in Southern California.

The adventure-themed convenience store is expected to bring a one-stop-shop for fuel, food, and other necessities to meet the needs of local residents and travelers.

The proposed location will be located directly across from the First Assembly of God church, adjacent to the Nisqualli Bridge overpass and the northbound I-15 on-ramp in the northwest corner of Nisqualli and Mariposa Road.

The new Maverik travel center will feature a 9,082 square foot convenience store offering beer and wine sales (for offsite consumption) and a drive-thru restaurant.

Similar to the Pilot Travel Center in Hesperia, the newest travel center will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and will offer fueling islands for semi-trucks and passenger vehicles, but will also provide certified truck scales, and an RV dump.

According to the project plans, there will be six automobile fueling islands (four pumps per island) located under an approximately 10,000 square foot fueling canopy, and a separate 5,000 square foot commercial diesel truck canopy containing eight fueling islands, with nine one-way access lanes.

Access to the site will be via two driveways along Mariposa Road, with Nisqualli Road not having an access point due to the overpass.

There will be a new median and striping added to Mariposa Road which will separate the church property from the east, to avoid any conflict on the roads by allowing left-hand turns into the travel center as well as for left-hand turns into the existing church.

(Photo shows left turn lanes added to Mariposa Road in Victorville.)

The 5.22-acre property, which is currently vacant land, was purchased in October 2020 for $5.3 Million, in a rapidly growing area of Victorville.

According to a 2013 VVNG news article, the Nisqualli/La Mesa overpass of the 15 Freeway opened for the first time on August 23, 2013, and in 2016, Beyond One, a Chino-based fueling station company announced plans to open a 7,250-square-foot convenience store and fuel station nearby on the northeast corner of Balsam Avenue and Nisqualli Road.

When Beyond One first submitted plans in 2016, there were no fueling stations in the immediate area, and the plans to build one within close proximity to the church received strong opposition from the First Assembly of God church members, citing a potential increase in crime with the sale of beer and alcohol.

Since then, the church has been surrounded by gas stations, with Circle K opening in 2019 on Nisqualli and Balsam, and in 2022 a Shell gas station opened on Nisqualli Road and Mariposa Road.

After 6 years, the Beyond One is finally under construction now, which will make the Maverik facility the fourth fueling station in the area to open once complete.

At the January 12, 2022, Planning Commission meeting, the Commission

approved a Policy for new gas station and car wash placement. This was due to the continued influx of these uses within the City.

Therefore, the new Maverick travel station is subject to this effective Policy, which includes the three guiding principles as described below:

A maximum of two gas stations are preferred at any single intersection.

Gas stations shall not be located within 300-feet of a residential zoned property as measured from property lines unless mitigated properly for noise, traffic and glare.

All gas station Conditional Use Permit applications shall include a market research study that analyses the feasibility of the use.

Based upon the site design, proposed uses, and building elevations, staff finds the project complies with the new Municipal Code.

Adding to the growth in the area, a massive 212 multi-family apartment complex is on the agenda for the Victorville City Council to review a project behind the Beyond One, which proposes ten 3-story residential buildings, one 2-story apartment building, as well as the main clubhouse with a pool complex spread across 12 acres with a density of 19 units per acre, for a total of 212 units.

According to the company website, Maverik stores exist in more than 380 locations across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West.

“We’re known for our premium BonFire™ food — made fresh in every Maverik, every day — and awesome values on fuel, drinks, and snacks. Maverik sells exclusive products such as fresh-made, gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, toasted-subs, cookies, and coffee blends from around the world,” the website stated.

There are no dates on when the company is expected to start breaking ground.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.