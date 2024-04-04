New K-10 Virtual Public Charter School Available in Victorville for the 2024-2025 School Year

The tuition-free virtual public charter school program is now enrolling for the 2024-2025 school year in partnership with Springs Charter Schools

TEMECULA, Calif., April 4, 2024 — Connections Academy at Springs, a new tuition-free online public charter school program, will begin operating for the 2024-2025 school year in partnership with Springs Charter Schools, a network of public charter schools in Southern California offering tuition-free, WASC-accredited and personalized learning curriculum.

Open to students in grades K-10 living in Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, Connections Academy at Springs is now enrolling for its inaugural academic year.

Connections Academy at Springs will offer families the nationally recognized Connections Academy program and award-winning curriculum. In collaboration with Springs Charter Schools, the online program will combine California-certified teachers, a rigorous, standards-aligned curriculum, technology tools, and social engagement to create a student-focused learning experience.

Connections Academy at Springs will meet the needs of students who will benefit from the flexibility to fit school into their lives and seek academic challenges in line with state standards with a fully online program.

Teachers will be specially trained to deliver instruction in the virtual environment and provide individualized support to meet each student’s academic needs and learning preferences. A parent, or another adult “Learning Coach,” will play a key role alongside the California-credentialed teachers to set daily routines, monitor student progress in the home and track attendance. Learning Coaches will be trained and supported by robust resources and communication tools designed to help families succeed.

The new online program will provide students access to core classes and engaging electives, as well as virtual clubs, field trips, events, and activities throughout the year. The flexible schedule also allows students time to play sports, explore art, volunteer, or pursue their passions outside of the virtual classroom.

“Connections Academy at Springs is the newest partner in California to utilize the nationally recognized Connections Academy program, which has served more than 75,000 students since 2004 in the state. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to learning, and families deserve an option that will empower self-motivated, tech-savvy students to take ownership of their educational journey,” said Dr. Donna Hutchison, Vice President for Educational Partnerships at Pearson Virtual Schools, which delivers Connections Academy online learning solutions. “With a shared commitment to personalized learning, parent involvement, and community-building, Springs Charter Schools is a fitting partner to bring this new online program to life for families across Southern California.”

“We are excited to offer Connections Academy at Springs to Southern California families and provide a proven curriculum that has supported thousands of students on their academic journeys for more than 20 years,” said Dr. Kathleen Hermsmeyer, superintendent of Springs Charter Schools. “Connections Academy at Springs will provide a collaborative, personalized learning experience for students to gain the skills they need to be successful in today’s fast-paced, ever-changing world.”

Connections Academy at Springs will serve a maximum of 500 students in grades K-10 during its first year and expand each year to serve additional grades and students. As a public school program, there will be no fees or tuition to attend Connections Academy at Springs and all students will be required to meet the same academic standards and take the same assessments as traditional public school students.

Interested families are encouraged to visit the website at https://connectionsacademy.com/california-springs-online-school or call 1-833-591-0251 to learn more.





