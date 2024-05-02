New Housing Development “Oasis 22” Breaks Ground in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In anticipation of meeting the growing need for quality homes, the City of Adelanto alongside LNL Investment Group announced the groundbreaking of Oasis 22, an exciting new housing project located at the corner of Raccoon Avenue and Kemper Avenue.

This development, featuring 22 new units, is a strong testament to the power of public-private partnerships, marking a significant milestone in local residential expansion.

The remarkably swift approval process, concluded in just four months, showcases the effective collaboration between the city officials and the developers.

Mayor Gabriel Reyes commended the seamless cooperation that accelerated this development, noting the positive impact of these joint efforts.

“We are excited to celebrate this significant achievement today, a result of the exceptional teamwork between the City and our development partners,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Daniel Ramos. “This project is a prime example of what we can accomplish when the public and private sectors unite to enhance our community.”

Oasis 22 offers a range of floor plans with prices starting at $439,000. This initiative addresses the needs of the community’s expanding population and sets a high standard for future developments.

City Manager Flores stated, “Due to the large number of well-paying industrial jobs attracted into the City by this pro-growth, pro-business administration, we have seen the construction of over 700 single-family homes in the City.”

If you are looking for a new home, Oasis 22 could be the perfect choice. For more information about this promising development, please reach out to Melissa Cheng, the listed real estate agent:

This development not only enhances the city’s housing stock but also upholds Adelanto’s commitment to sustainable growth and community enrichment.





