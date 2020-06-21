New Guidelines for Youth Sports, Weddings and Interacting with Family and Friends

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — San Bernardino County officials said now is the time to get children back into youth sports. The County has a three-phase plan for getting our kids back out to play safely.

Keep six feet apart

Wear a mask within six feet of another person not from your household

Go outdoors instead of indoors when possible

Wash hands frequently

Clean and disinfect equipment or supplies between uses

When Phase 2 of youth sports begins, teams will be able to practice and play games without an audience. Phase 3 would allow games with an audience.

Wedding ceremonies held in secular venues now join houses of worship to allow 25 percent of capacity or 100 people in attendance, whichever is less. There is not an attendance cap for outdoor weddings. Venues that hold ceremonies outdoors are only limited by the ability to keep people not of the same household six feet or more apart. Wedding ceremonies are considered cultural ceremonies, but wedding receptions and parties are still not permitted. Guidelines for wedding venues are here: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-places-of-worship.pdf

One of the most frequent questions asked is why people can’t visit their family and friends as businesses begin to reopen.

The statewide Stay at Home order is still in effect and it is best to stay connected to loved ones through phone and video calls as visiting people outside your household still presents a risk of spreading COVID-19. We are sure your aunt would love to see you, but we are pretty sure she doesn’t want COVID-19. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people that are at higher risk of getting very sick, including older people, and people of any age who have underlying medical conditions.

If you must visit or check on family or friends who don’t live in your home, take steps to keep everyone safe:

Keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others

Visit outdoors instead of indoors when possible

Wear a face covering or cloth mask

Wash your hands often

Clean and disinfect commonly-touched surfaces

(County of San Bernardino)