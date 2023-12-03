New Fueling Center, Retail and Quick Serve Restaurant Proposed Across from Adelanto City Hall on Highway 395

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Adelanto’s planning commissioners are set to vote on a proposal for the construction and operation of an auto and truck fueling and commercial center.

Mr. Alex Bhatia, the applicant, is requesting approval for a project that is planned to be situated at the southwest corner of Air Expressway and US 395, in the City of Adelanto, California 92301.

The proposed development will span two parcels, totaling 4.65 acres (202,605 square feet), and will include a range of facilities.

The new facility will sit adjacent to the Adelanto City Hall and across from a recently opened AMPM gas station. (City of Adelanto)

These include a new retail building (Building 1) with a food mart/convenience store spanning 6,160 square feet, a second floor office and storage area covering 1,200 square feet, two covered fuel dispensing areas with 6 pumps for trucks, as well as a second fueling area with 9 pumps for smaller vehicles.

Additionally, there will be a separate 4,883 square foot building (Building 2) hosting a 2,600 square foot quick serve restaurant (QSR) and a 2,283 square foot retail space.

To facilitate fuel storage, underground storage tanks (USTs) will be located on the east side of the project site.

Access to the site will be provided through a driveway on the northwest corner connecting to Air Expressway, as well as a second driveway on the southern end of the site linked to Cholla Avenue via Montezuma Street.

The project will also include 71 parking spaces, landscaping around the site and buildings, and an 80-foot high Freeway Sign located in the center of the site near the truck fueling area.

This map shows the surrounding land usage. (City of Adelanto)

The anticipated hours of operation for the food mart and fueling area are seven days a week, 24 hours a day, requiring 3 employees per shift. Building 2 will operate over two shifts with 4 employees, and the proposed retail space will have 2 employees. Furthermore, the project will employ a security person and maintenance person over two shifts.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and will be completed in approximately thirteen months.

Phase 1 will focus on developing the northern portion of the site, including the retail building and fueling areas.

Phase 2 will involve the construction of Building 2. The construction process will involve various tasks such as grading, site preparation, building construction, and paving and finishing.

A rendering of the Food Mart. (City of Adelanto)

The proposed project aligns with the City of Adelanto’s Mixed Use Zoning District (MU) and is consistent with the Adelanto North 2035 Sustainable Plan.

The development will contribute to economic growth by creating job opportunities, expanding infrastructure, and generating revenue for the city. It adheres to the applicable development standards, parking requirements, and off-site street improvements.

Retail and Quick Serve Restaurant Rendering (City of Adelanto)

Architecturally, the project features modern designs for Building 1 and Building 2, ensuring compatibility and integration within the site.

In terms of hydrology and water quality, stormwater runoff will be managed through underground infiltration chambers. The project site is located outside the FEMA Flood Zone AE.

The Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission will convene on December 6, 2023, at the Adelanto Governmental Center to deliberate on the proposal.

