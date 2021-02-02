New Fontana Driver’s License Processing Center Opened Today

FONTANA, Calif. — The new California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Fontana Driver’s License Processing Center (DLPC) at 16499 Merrill Avenue is now serving Inland Empire residents. Its doors opened for business at 8 a.m. today.

The Fontana DLPC will only handle driver’s license and identification card transactions. The DMV team consists of 42 employees ready to assist customers at 15 service windows with completing their DMV transactions when an office visit is required. The facility replaces a field office that closed in July 2014 at this same location.

To protect customers and employees, the DMV requires everyone who enters the DLPC to wear a face covering, physically distance, respond to health screening questions and have their temperature checked. To best serve customers and maintain appropriate distance, the number of people allowed in the office is limited, chairs are appropriately spaced and service windows have plexiglass dividers.

Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required. The DMV recommends customers use its online services and other service channels to complete or begin transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn about options to complete DMV tasks.

Before visiting a DMV office for a new REAL ID, customers should fill out the online application, upload their documents, and bring their confirmation code and documents with them to an office at their convenience. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will begin REAL ID enforcement October 1, 2021. More information is available at REALID.dmv.ca.gov.