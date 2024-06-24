New Fire Ignites Within Hesperia Fire Perimeter

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Monday afternoon, a new fire ignited within the existing containment lines of the Hesperia Fire.

At approximately 3:30 pm on June 24, 2024, reports were made about visible smoke in the area of Highway 173 and Las Flores Ranch. Initial estimates indicate that this new fire covers an area of 3-5 acres and is located on an island well within the established control lines.

The fire is producing a plume of white smoke visible from several miles away.

Firefighters are currently on the scene and have requested air support to assist with a few water drops to help manage the situation.

As of the latest update, the Hesperia Fire, which began on the evening of June 16, 2024, is 95% contained and has burned 1,078 acres. While witnesses claim that illegal fireworks may have started the fire, the official cause is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing situation, and further information will be provided as it becomes available.





(Scroll Down To Comment)