New Development in Missing Joseph Aranda Case: Family Says Investigators Suspect Foul Play

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The family of missing Victorville man Joseph Aranda says his case has officially been upgraded to a missing person investigation involving suspected foul play and suspicious circumstances, marking a significant development nearly 15 months after he disappeared.

The family announced the update Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, after meeting with the detective assigned to Joseph’s case.

“Today, we met with Joseph Aranda’s detective and received an important update regarding his case. Joseph’s case has officially been upgraded to a missing person investigation involving suspected foul play and suspicious circumstances,” the family wrote.

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Joseph, now 33, has been missing since July 10, 2025. He was last confirmed seen around 3:30 p.m. near Stoddard Wells Road and Dante Street in Victorville.

At the time of his disappearance, Joseph was wearing an orange LiUNA labor union shirt, blue jeans and black Nike Air Force shoes.

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Joseph is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, a scruffy beard and a chipped right front tooth. He also has several distinctive tattoos, including “MaryJane” on his left forearm, “IE” on his right arm and “ARANDA” across his upper back.

The following day, July 11, Joseph’s vehicle was discovered abandoned in the parking lot of Emmanuel Temple CME Church on Stoddard Wells Road. According to information previously shared by his family, the vehicle was unlocked with the windows down and the keys still inside.

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The family has said the vehicle had no flat tires, had not run out of gas and showed no apparent mechanical problems that would explain why Joseph left it behind. The car was also about two months away from being fully paid off.

Joseph’s phone, wallet and backpack are also missing.

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According to his family, investigators have found no confirmed activity connected to Joseph since July 10, 2025. His family has previously said there has been no activity on his bank accounts or social media and that reported sightings have been investigated and determined not to be Joseph.

Multiple efforts have been made to locate him. According to the family, searches have been conducted by land, air and water, helicopters have been used, phone location information has been examined and available surveillance footage has been reviewed.

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Despite the searches and investigative efforts, Joseph has not been found.

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Following Monday’s meeting with the detective, his family renewed its appeal for anyone who may know something about Joseph’s disappearance to come forward.

“As a family, we continue to hold on to hope while desperately searching for answers. We know that someone, somewhere, has information that could help us understand what happened to Joseph. If you know something, have heard something, or have any information, please come forward. Even the smallest detail could make a difference.”

The family continued:

“Please do the right thing. Our family deserves answers and Joseph deserves to be found. We are asking anyone with information to find the courage to speak up. Help us bring Joseph home.”

Joseph’s disappearance is being investigated by the Victorville Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about Joseph or his disappearance is urged to call the Victorville Sheriff’s Department at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through WeTip.com.

The family can also be reached through @FindJosephAranda on social media or at (442) 229-9900.

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