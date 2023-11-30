New Dairy Queen and Rosa Maria’s Mexican Food Coming Soon to Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Hesperia will soon welcome two new dining options as a Dairy Queen and Rosa Maria’s Mexican Food are nearing completion.

The highly anticipated Dairy Queen will be situated at the southwest corner of Bear Valley Road and Cypress Avenue, with Rosa Maria’s located right next to it towards the west.

Mayor Brigit Bennington of Hesperia expressed her excitement about the expansion of dining choices for the residents, stating, “In the coming winter months, two popular eateries will open, expanding dining options for residents.”

Originally, plans were in place for a Dairy Queen to open on Ranchero Road and 7th Street in Hesperia. However, due to unforeseen circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans fell through.

Local resident Eva Bower, disappointed by the change of location, reached out to Rosa Maria’s on Facebook, suggesting they consider opening up in Hesperia.

The community showed their support, with Corkie Thurnstrom also commenting on the lack of dining options and the long drive for lunch at Rosa Maria’s.

A screenshot of requesting Rosa Maria’s over four years ago. – Facebook.)

Fortunately, the residents’ wishes have been answered as both Dairy Queen and Rosa Maria’s will be operating side by side in Hesperia.

Rosa Maria’s, known for being a destination restaurant in Southern California, chose Hesperia as their first location in the Victor Valley. Previously, fans of Rosa Maria’s had to travel to Fontana to savor their delicious food.

The story of Rosa Maria’s began years ago in the orange groves of sunny Highland, California. Jose and Guadalupe Robles, the founders and husband-wife duo, decided to turn Guadalupe’s exceptional cooking talents into a family-owned business.

Every location still maintains the tradition of fresh hand-made tortillas, along with mouth-watering items like home-made rellenos, beans, rice, pork burritos, and tacos.

They’re known for their “Garbage Burrito,” made with your choice of chicken, pork verde, or pork colorado, wrapped with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

“I grew up on Rosa Maria’s Mexican Food, the first Rosa Maria’s on 40th street in San Bernardino. I grew up on the garage burritos with no tomatoes,” said Nicole Neely.

(Rosa Maria’s – Photo: Shawn Hunt)

“Now my husband, my niece, and myself get meat rice and cheese burritos and my kids get their bean & cheese burritos and rice bowls” she added.

Currently, Rosa Maria’s has five locations, including San Bernardino, Fontana, Highland, and Redlands, apart from the upcoming Hesperia location, according to the company’s website.

With over 1,000 reviews on Google and a remarkable 4.5-star rating, Rosa Maria’s has established itself as a beloved Mexican food chain.

On the other hand, Dairy Queen is all set to open their new location in Hesperia by December. Their menu features a variety of items, including plain vanilla soft-serve cones, Blizzard treats, chicken strips, burgers, onion rings, and fries.

Blizzard treats, deriving their name from being so thoroughly cold and thick that the cup can be held upside down after serving without any of the contents falling out

One of their most popular offerings is the Brownie and Oreo® Cupfection, a delectable combination of soft-serve, Triple Chocolate Brownie, Oreo® cookie pieces, chocolatey sauce, and marshmallow topping.

The new Dairy Queen in Hesperia holds significance as it marks the return of the popular franchise to the Victor Valley.

Previously, there were three Dairy Queen locations operating in the area over a decade ago; however, they closed during the economic downturn around 2010. They were operated by Robert “Bob” John Steele.

Born in Pontiac, Steele, who was a resident in Hesperia, took ownership of the franchise in 1996 and played a pivotal role in bringing Dairy Queen to the High Desert.

His three Dairy Queen locations provided a respite from the scorching desert heat for locals and weekend commuters alike.

Bob, who moved to California in 1976 and settled in Hesperia in 1986, was not only a successful businessman but also a dedicated sports enthusiast, particularly supporting the Detroit Lions and the Detroit Redwings.

Bob passed away on February 5th, 2023, leaving behind cherished memories among his family, friends, and the community, according to the family memorial site.

(Photo Credit: Sebastian Mosman)

These exciting additions to Hesperia’s dining scene are sure to delight residents and visitors alike, offering a range of delicious options from both Dairy Queen and Rosa Maria’s Mexican Food.

Stay tuned for the grand openings of these two establishments.

