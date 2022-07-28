New charges filed against woman in fatal New Year’s Eve crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — New charges including murder have been filed against a 26-year-old woman involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve in Victorville that claimed the life of Marcos Amaya.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Deputy Bennington and Deputy Mata conducted an extensive investigation and on July 26, 2022, criminal charges were filed against Desirae Monique Corral, by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

The Victorville woman was subsequently arrested just before 8:00 am, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, on the I-15 freeway near Ranchero Road. She was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. Her charges include PC191.5(A) Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, VC 20001(B)(2) Hit and Run causing Death, and PC 187 (A) Murder.

(Marcos Amaya with his daughter on a shopping trip at Target)

The fatal crash:

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 12:00 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a hit-and-run vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Hesperia Road in Victorville.

When they arrived, they found the pedestrian later identified as 42-year-old Hesperia resident Marcos Amaya down in the roadway and pronounced him deceased at 12:04 am.

Deputies learned Marcos walked south across Bear Valley Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Bear Valley Road. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

(Desirae Monique Corral, 26-year-old female resident of Victorville)

The investigation:

Deputies with the Victorville Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) responded and assumed the investigation. They determined Coral was responsible for the fatal hit-and-run crash and arrested her.

Within a couple of hours of her arrest, Coral posted bail and was released on a $250,000 bond. For nearly eight months Coral was able to walk freely while the victim’s family anxiously awaited for the justice system to prevail.

(Caroline said this photo was taken on her daughter’s 6th birthday. They went to the movies and watched Coco. Caroline said they cried and laughed with their little girls.)

Mrs. Amaya:

Carolina M. Amaya spoke with VVNG after learning that the driver who killed her husband had been arrested and was facing new charges.

“My husband was very loved. Our families are devastated our lives have forever changed. The effects on children that lose their parents in a catastrophic way nobody will ever understand until they experience great loss,” she stated.

Carolina shared the following message with her community – “Please don’t DRINK and DRIVE. Take RESPONSIBILITY for your actions when operating a vehicle. Don’t run away. There is no closure to families that never receive justice in a court of law.”

