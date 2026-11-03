New Art Walk Opens At Lime Street Park In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A new Art Walk featuring visual artwork and original High Desert poetry officially opened Monday morning at Lime Street Park, marking another milestone in the park’s ongoing revitalization.

The Hesperia Recreation and Park District celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on November 2, 2026.

The Art Walk was made possible through California Proposition 68 grant funding awarded to the district. Its opening marks completion of the third phase of the park’s six-phase revitalization project.

“This exciting milestone marks the official completion of Phase 3 of 6 for our ongoing Prop 68 revitalization project, bringing us one step closer to fully transforming this community space,” the district said in a written statement.

The district described the grant-funded improvements as part of an effort to enhance Lime Street Park as a space for fitness, art and family activities.

Along the Art Walk, visitors can scan QR codes at each display to learn more about the participating artists.

Some installations feature original poems about the High Desert, with QR codes allowing visitors to listen to the poets read their work. The accompanying visual artwork was created around the poems themselves, according to the district.

The artwork will change twice a year, giving visitors opportunities to discover different local talent.

The district thanked the partners, community members and teams who helped complete the phase, as well as those who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Come by Lime Street Park, take a stroll, and experience the beautiful new Art Walk for yourself!” the district stated.

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