New Apple Valley Starbucks along Highway 18 opening July 9th
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The all-new Starbucks Drive-Thru across the street from St. Joseph Health, St. Mary Medical Center will open to the public on Thursday, July 9th.
The former building along the 19100 block of Highway 18 was constructed in the mid-1950s and was torn down to make way for a new 4,500 square-foot retail center known as Nico Plaza built by Indra & Co.
The Nico Plaza project required Outer Highway 18 between Tuscola and Kasota Road to be eliminated as part of the condition. All-new sidewalks are now installed where the outer highway was once located.
Traffic traveling along the outer highway is now routed via Potomac Road, a newly constructed access road located 400 feet south of the project.
Starbucks will open on to the public on Thursday from 4:30 AM to 10 PM.
