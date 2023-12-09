New and Renovated Stores Now Open at The Mall of Victor Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Mall of Victor Valley is abuzz with anticipation as it welcomes a range of new and renovated stores, each offering unique products and experiences to shoppers.

One of the latest additions to this retail haven is Fruit N Paradise. This delightful store is set to entice visitors with its delectable smoothies, Aguas Frescas, and fresh natural juices. But that’s not all! Fruit N Paradise also boasts a mouthwatering selection of Fruit Bowls, which can be customized with your choice of Tajin or Chamoy flavors, and much more.

Another noteworthy newcomer is the Bulk store. Renowned for its extensive collection of branded athletic shoes, this store is sure to catch the eye of sneaker enthusiasts. Brands like Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, PUMA, Jordon, and many others adorn the shelves, alongside a range of trendy apparel and accessories.

As part of the mall’s ongoing renovations, two beloved stores have relocated to freshly revamped spaces. Slow Ride, specializing in men’s apparel and accessories, now offers an even more stylish shopping experience. Look out for exceptional brands such as Dixxon, Carhartt, Thorogood Boots, and Pendleton, as well as fashionable Heatwave sunglasses and more.

Meanwhile, Stacy’s is ready to dress men for any occasion with its impressive selection of suits and apparel. Whether it’s a formal event or a casual gathering, Stacy’s has the perfect ensemble to elevate any man’s style game.

