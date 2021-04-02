Neighborhood Cleanup scheduled at Lion’s Park in Apple Valley

Apple Valley, CA – April 1, 2021: The Apple Valley Code Enforcement Department will accept yard waste, household trash, broken small appliances, furniture, metal, tires and other items at a Neighborhood Clean-up Event for residents only at Lion’s Park on April 10. For the safety of the staff and public, masks are required.

Apple Valley Code Enforcement has scheduled additional Neighborhood Clean-ups for 2021 on the following dates:

May 15

July 17

October 16

November 6

Items will be accepted free of charge at Lion’s Park on South Outer Highway 18 just east of Dale Evans Parkway from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the bins have exceeded their capacity.

For more information about the Code Enforcement Neighborhood Clean-up events visit www.av.tonwn/code.

No refrigerators, TVs or hazardous waste will be accepted at Lion’s Park. However, household hazardous waste can be taken to the collection facility at the Public Works yard at 13450 Nomwaket Road on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

