Nearly a dozen tires damaged by potholes on the NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Large potholes on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia resulted in flat tires for nearly a dozen motorists.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at about 8:45 pm, motorists traveling on the freeway called dispatch and reported a pothole underneath the Main Street bridge.

Within an hour 10-11 vehicles, if not more, were pulled along the shoulder of the freeway, all of them with their hazards on.

A California Highway Patrol officer conducted a traffic break before Main Street while the hole was repaired. Another CHP officer spoke with the involved parties and took down a report for each one.

At 10:08 pm, another pothole was reported in the slow lane on the northbound I-15 near the US 395 off-ramp. Per the logs, the white Mazda hit it, damaged a tire, and pulled to the right shoulder.

Caltrans offers up to $10,000 to drivers whose vehicles have been damaged by potholes on California freeways. Claims must be filed within one (1) year after the incident occurred.

According to Caltrans, a claim can be filed for losses you believe were caused by the action or inaction of Caltrans. These losses would include refunds of a fee or penalty, or a vendor contract dispute. Click here to submit a claim.

Each county is covered by a specific District Claims Office.

District-8 – San Bernadino / Riverside (Counties of Riverside, San Bernardino)

464 W. 4th Street MS 1244

San Bernardino, CA 92401

Telephone Number: 909-383-4351

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Please scroll down to leave a comment on this post.)