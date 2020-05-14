Nearly 3 dozen cited during Deep Creek Spillway OHV Patrol Operation

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Nearly 3 dozen people were cited during the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s three-day OHV enforcement operation at the Deep Creek Spillway in Apple Valley.

On May 8, 9 and 10, 2020, the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Stations Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) Team, Hesperia Sheriff’s Stations Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) Team, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) patrolled the Deep Creek area for illegal OHV use and entry into the protected Spillway.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “during the three-day operation, law enforcement issued approximately 30 citations for OHV violations, parking violations, and illegal entry into the spillway and flood control channel.”

On Saturday, deputies turned away approximately 350 vehicles on Deep Creek Road who were trying to enter the spillway area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department is working with the Army Corps of Engineers who control the spillway for increased enforcement in the area.

The public is asked not to enter the area due to protected habitat.

Additional enforcement is planned for the upcoming holidays and summer months.

The Victor Valley OHV team would like to ask the OHV community to utilize nearby legal OHV areas in Stoddard Wells, Johnson Valley, and El Mirage.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station would also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that while out in the community, please practice social distancing guidelines currently in effect for both the County of San Bernardino and the State of California. -Staci Parks, PIO for the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station

