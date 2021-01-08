Nearly 20K plants & 186 lbs. of processed marijuana seized in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant and seized nearly 20K plants & 186 lbs. of processed marijuana, officials said.

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a location in the 2600 Block of Parkdale Road in Adelanto.

MET personnel had received numerous complaints about a large outdoor marijuana cultivation in the area that consisted of 24 large greenhouses. MET personnel, along with the Desert Gang Team members, spent over eight hours dismantling the cultivation and citing the suspects.

Investigators seized 19,998 marijuana plants, 186 pounds of processed marijuana, and three firearms. Investigators also recovered a stolen truck that was at the location.



The investigation revealed the cannabis cultivation was not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has several laws against the illegal cultivation of marijuana; one of the ordinances prohibits Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.



The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and the San Bernardino County’s ordinances regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and property seizure.



Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties violate the state law, and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.



The suspects were cited on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis; over six plants.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation or is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909) 387-8400 or email NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information through We-Tip Hotline website at www.wetip.com.

LIST OF SUSPECT NAMES:

Shihua Want, 70 year old female resident of Adelanto Shi Xin Jiang, 66 year old female resident of Adelanto Liyon Dong, 36 year old female resident of Adelanto Xin Zheng Guan, 38 year old female resident of Adelanto Mei Jin You, 49 year old female resident of Adelanto Chun Tao Lu, 41 year old female resident of Adelanto Xiaoqun Yu, 53 year old female resident of Adelanto Jian Feng Wu, 47 year old male resident of Adelanto Wan Huang Wu, 42 year old male resident of Adelanto Guang Yi Fu, 22 year old male resident of El Monte Xing Qiang Li, 45 year old male resident of Adelanto Xihong Huang, 26 year old male resident of Adelanto

