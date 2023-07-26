Nearly 100 pounds of meth discovered during a traffic stop in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop in Hesperia resulted in the discovery of nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine, officials said.

It happened on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at about 5:21 p.m., when deputies with the Hesperia Gang Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Edge, in the area of Main Street and Rocks Spring Road, for a California Vehicle Code violation.

During the traffic stop, deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Jesus Vega Reyes, a 21-year-old transient of Apple Valley.

A consent search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.

Vega Reyes was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for HS 11378-Possesion of a Controlled Substance for Sale and HS 11379(A)- Transportation of a Controlled Substance.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy Hesperia Police Department)

