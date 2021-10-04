NB I-15 jammed after crash involving semi and box truck in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic on the northbound I-15 is jammed following a crash involving a semi and a box truck Monday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 7:53 am, on Monday, October 4, 2021, between Joshua and Main Streets. The collision involved a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia with an Eston Logistics trailer and a 2020 Hino 195 box truck.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the 18-wheeler tractor-truck collided with the disabled truck that was stopped on the right-hand shoulder.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The impact caused the semi to sustain front-end damage and the Hino truck to overturn onto its side. Both drivers were able to exit their trucks and were transported to area hospitals for the complaint of pain.

CHP logs reported the trailer on the Hino was loaded with 36,000 lbs., of negative hazardous materials and miscellaneous food items. The semi was transporting various Home Depot items.

Traffic on the NB I-15 was affected by the crash and backed up for about 1-2 miles.

