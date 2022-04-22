NB I-15 freeway jammed in Hesperia due to a semi that overturned near Bear Valley Road

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early-morning crash involving an overturned semi is causing delays for motorists traveling on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened at 3:52 am, on April 22, 2022, just south of the Bear Valley Road offramp.

For reasons still under investigation, the semi and the cab overturned onto the right shoulder and into the drainage ditch that runs along the freeway.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, CalTrans has set up a closure to help with the recovery of the cab and cargo.

As of 6:30 am, a heavy-duty tow truck had already connected the semi, and crews were working to unload to get to the large metal shipping container.

Traffic on the northbound I-15 is completely jammed starting at Main Street and continues until you pass the accident scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.

