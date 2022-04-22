All News
NB I-15 freeway jammed in Hesperia due to a semi that overturned near Bear Valley Road
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early-morning crash involving an overturned semi is causing delays for motorists traveling on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.
It happened at 3:52 am, on April 22, 2022, just south of the Bear Valley Road offramp.
For reasons still under investigation, the semi and the cab overturned onto the right shoulder and into the drainage ditch that runs along the freeway.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, CalTrans has set up a closure to help with the recovery of the cab and cargo.
As of 6:30 am, a heavy-duty tow truck had already connected the semi, and crews were working to unload to get to the large metal shipping container.
Traffic on the northbound I-15 is completely jammed starting at Main Street and continues until you pass the accident scene.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass closed due to a fatal crash
-
All News6 days ago
Chayce Beckham – Boots in The Desert happening in Apple Valley on June 4th￼
-
All News7 days ago
Driver ejected in rollover crash on northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Two detained after pursuit ends on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville Police searching for critical missing juvenile named Gwendolyn Smith
-
All News6 days ago
Firefighters respond to a structure fire at the former gentleman’s club in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department opens CCW permit processing location in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Catalytic converter stolen from student’s vehicle at Mojave High School in Hesperia