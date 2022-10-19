NB I-15 E Street on/off ramps in Victorville closed for a pursuit investigation

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound I-15 E Street on and off-ramps in Victorville are closed as authorities conduct an investigation after a dangerous high-speed pursuit.

At about 8:30 am, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, a VVNG member named Brenda posted in the Facebook group and said she was on the northbound I-15 going towards Barstow when she saw a white pickup truck driving on her side but in the opposite direction. Brenda said CHP was following and it was headed towards Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG there is no information available for release.

E Street is closed at the I-15 freeway in both directions along with the northbound I-15 on/off ramps. Officers from the California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department are both on scene conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

