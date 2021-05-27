NB 15 freeway closed near Baker due to crash

UPDATE — All lanes have reopened.

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash involving two tractor-trailers has prompted a temporary closure of all lanes on the northbound I-15 Thursday morning.

San Bernardino County Firefighters were dispatched to a traffic collision with fire at about 5:19 am, on May 27, 2021, near MM 143.

Firefighters arrived and reported they had two semis involved in a crash with one of them on fire. One person involved in the accident was critically injured and firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the injured person to a trauma center. Mercy Air accepted the flight and will land the helicopter on the NB I-15 freeway.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, all three lanes are blocked and Caltrans was notified of a hard closure.

The fire on the semi was reportedly knocked down by 6:27 am.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.