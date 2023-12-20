Navajo Road in Apple Valley closed after a bicyclist was struck and killed

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities investigated after a bicyclist was struck and killed Tuesday evening in the Town of Apple Valley.

It happened at about 5:48 PM on December 19, 2023, near Navajo Road and Ottawa Road.

Firefighters responded to the incident and upon arrival, the pedestrian was located several feet away from the mangled bike in the middle of the roadway. The pedestrian, reported to be a male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to a witness, a white pickup truck stopped in the roadway, and the driver was seen cooperating with police.

Navajo Road was closed in both directions between Ottawa and Powhatan Road for the duration of the investigation.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the San Bernardino County Corner office pending notification of next of kin.

At approximately 6:30 pm, another vehicle versus pedestrian call was reported, this time in the City of Victorville. A female pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection of Palmdale and El Evado Roads by a white Jeep Gladiator truck.

The investigation is being handled by the Apple Valley police department and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.