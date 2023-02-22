Nature’s Harvest tractor-trailer crashes through center divider of I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early morning crash involving a Nature’s Harvest tractor-trailer resulted in traffic delays for motorists traveling down the hill on Tuesday.

It happened on February 21, 2023, at about 5:06 am, on the southbound I-15 freeway, south of Main Street in Victorville.

For reasons still unknown, the semi was traveling in the slow lane when it veered to the left and crashed through the concrete k-rail and through the center medium of the northbound I-15. The semi came to a stop in an area that’s currently closed due to ongoing construction.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

The fire department responded to check out the driver of a vehicle that was also involved in the collision. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Southbound traffic was backed up for several hours as tow companies worked to remove the wreck. CalTrans activated signs informing motorists of guard rail repair that would last several hours.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Victorville CHP station.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

