National Trails Highway in Oro Grande remains closed Monday; Riverside Prep cancels school

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A very busy stretch of National Trails Highway in the community of Oro Grande continues to remain closed on Monday, prompting school officials at Riverside Prep to cancel classes.

The National Fire started before 6:30 pm, on Sunday, May 12, 2024, in a field along the 19400 block of National Trails Highway, across from the Cal Portland cement factory.

According to radio traffic reports, one or two structures were either lost or damaged by the fire, with more threatened. An estimated 200 firefighters were committed to the incident. At one point, the fire was reported to be 80+ acres, however, the mapping was revised and updated.

As of the latest update, the fire was at 21.4 acres with 0% containment. Fire officials were looking to provide a new update on Monday morning.

Riverside Prep families and staff received the following message:

We regret to inform you that school will not be in session today (Monday, May 13) due to an ongoing fire in the river bottom area in Oro Grande. Despite ongoing efforts by firefighters, the fire has yet to be contained and portions of National Trails Highway are being closed, leaving us with no safe routes for our buses or for students/staff to get to school. More Local News Experience Polynesian Culture at Mayjah Vibes 2024 in Adelanto

Valley Hi Toyota Announces Exciting Electric Scooter Giveaway for May Considering the fire’s proximity and the significant smoke in the air, we prioritize the safety of our students and staff exposing them to such danger is unacceptable. We apologize for the short notice, but believe canceling school today is the safest decision for our school community. Teachers will be sending emails to their students and will be available via Zoom if needed. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this unexpected situation. We will provide an update later today once we receive more information from officials.

The Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) said Route 22 would be unavailable to service all stops on National Trails Highway between Air Expressway and Silver Lakes. Riders were informed to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

The Helendale School District also sent out the following message:

Good morning, from the Helendale School District. Route 66 is closed in Oro Grande due to a fire. All Transportation times will be impacted. Delays could vary as the buses reroute around the closure, with possible delays of up to 45 minutes. We will keep you updated.

(They’re turning people around on the 66 at the cement factory at 6am — Photo: Brittney Humphrey)



Officials said it usually takes several days for crews to completely extinguish the fire. The cause is currently under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





(Scroll Down To Comment)

Related Article: Crews battle wind-driven fire in Oro Grande on Mother’s Day Sunday