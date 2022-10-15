National Trails Highway in Oro Grande closed due to a fatal traffic accident

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and two others were airlifted after a crash in the community of Oro Grande on Friday.

It happened at about 12:15 pm, on October 14, 2022, on National Trails Highway across from the main entrance to the CalPortland Cement plant.

The crash involved a white BMW 340i and a silver VW Hatchback four-door sedan, both vehicles sustained major front-end damage and ended up along the dirt shoulder.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Firefighters pronounced one person deceased and requested two helicopters to land at the scene for two people with critical injuries.

According to radio traffic, a young child was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center and an adult was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.