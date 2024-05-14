National Fire grows to 42 acres, Highway and schools continue to remain closed on Tuesday

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — As of Monday afternoon, the National Fire was at 42 acres with 5% containment, officials said.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, with the anticipated return of afternoon winds and peak daytime temps, fire activity has increased. Additional resources are en route to assist with the firefighting efforts.

Officials said the current road closure and evacuations remain in place without expansion.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.

Riverside Prep announced that school would not be in session on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, due to National Trails Highway continuing to remain closed. School officials said the high winds on Monday afternoon hindered firefighting efforts.

There is currently no exact date or time on when National Trails Highway will reopen to traffic.





