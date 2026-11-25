Nathan M. Sakaue, 14, Of Phelan Identified As Hiker Who Died In Wrightwood

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division identified 14-year-old Nathan M. Sakaue of Phelan as the hiker who died Tuesday after falling on icy terrain on Pine Mountain in Wrightwood.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the mountain area at about 10:50 a.m. on November 24, 2026, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The department said three boys from Phelan were hiking when Sakaue and a 17-year-old boy slipped and fell down the mountain. The third hiker, a 16-year-old boy, remained at the top of the mountain and called 911.

Deputies on foot were unable to reach the hikers because of the remote terrain. The 16-year-old told authorities he could see Sakaue, who appeared to have suffered major injuries and was unresponsive. The 17-year-old was injured but remained alert, the department said.

The Sheriff’s Aviation Division located the 16-year-old and then found the two hikers who fell. A helicopter crew lowered a medic to the scene, where Sakaue was pronounced dead. The crew hoisted the 17-year-old off the mountain and airlifted him to a hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old was uninjured and was released to his family after crews hoisted him off the mountain.

At about 5 p.m., crews recovered Sakaue from the mountain. He was taken by ground to the Coroner’s Division for a death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling We-Tip at 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to the same number, or using the Sheriff’s Department’s online reporting portal.

Related Article: One Hiker Dead, Another Airlifted After Fall In Wrightwood; Both Believed To Be Juveniles

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