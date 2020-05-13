Narcotics stolen during burglary at All Care Pharmacy in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said narcotics were stolen during a burglary at the All Care Pharmacy in Victorville.

On Monday, May 11, 2020, at about 4:00 am, 911 dispatch received an alarm activation from the pharmacy in the 12900 block of Hesperia Road.

Deputies responded and the suspects had fled the location.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said surveillance video indicated three black males broke into the business using a crowbar, stole multiple types of narcotics, and fled the location in a dark color vehicle.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

