All News
Narcotics found after Hesperia man fleeing from police crashes in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com)- A 49-year-old Hesperia man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana for sale after he fled from police and crashed.
It happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m. Near Tussing Ranch Road and Balsa Street.
According to a sheriff’s news release, Deputy Dominquez from the Apple Valley Police Department was conducting a proactive patrol when he noticed a silver Infiniti sedan driving with no headlights.
“A traffic enforcement stop was attempted and the driver, later identified as William Weston, accelerated at a high rate of speed and fled. Weston crashed down an embankment on Tussing Ranch Road and fled on foot,” stated the news release.
The deputy said Weston was detained when California Highway Patrol (CHP) Aviation found him hiding behind electrical boxes. During a search of the vehicle, processed marijuana and suspected methamphetamine were confiscated, officials said.
Due to the injuries sustained during the collision, Weston was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for filing.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
3 women from Los Angeles arrested after stealing $8K worth of products from stores in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
Driver killed in front of Desert View Cemetery after their SUV runs off freeway in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
2 felons arrested in Apple Valley after police find ghost guns and narcotics
-
All News5 days ago
Man killed outside the Green Tree Inn in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Man shot and killed on Forrest Avenue in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Armed felon steals over $100k worth of water using a stolen meter in Phelan
-
All News3 days ago
Driver ejected and killed after SUV runs off 15 freeway identified as 21-year-old from Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
UPDATE: Man shot and killed outside of Green Tree Inn in Victorville identified as 29-year-old from Corona