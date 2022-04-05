Narcotics found after Hesperia man fleeing from police crashes in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com)- A 49-year-old Hesperia man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana for sale after he fled from police and crashed.

It happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m. Near Tussing Ranch Road and Balsa Street.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Deputy Dominquez from the Apple Valley Police Department was conducting a proactive patrol when he noticed a silver Infiniti sedan driving with no headlights.

(Photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department)

“A traffic enforcement stop was attempted and the driver, later identified as William Weston, accelerated at a high rate of speed and fled. Weston crashed down an embankment on Tussing Ranch Road and fled on foot,” stated the news release.

The deputy said Weston was detained when California Highway Patrol (CHP) Aviation found him hiding behind electrical boxes. During a search of the vehicle, processed marijuana and suspected methamphetamine were confiscated, officials said.

Due to the injuries sustained during the collision, Weston was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for filing.

(Photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department)

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

