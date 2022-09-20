Naked parolee arrested for assault and setting a house on fire in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A parolee is back in jail after he was found naked outside a residence where he assaulted his girlfriend and intentionally attempted to set the house on fire.

On September 17, 2022, at 9:21 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at the 20500 block of Canaille Drive in Apple Valley, where T.J. Williams, 38, and his girlfriend were allegedly fighting at the location.

“Upon arrival, Deputy A. Schwingel located Williams naked in the front yard of the residence. Williams ran inside the residence and retrieved a rifle, however, he dropped the rifle and began to comply with deputies as they gave orders,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

When Schwingel attempted to detain him, Williams ran into the residence and set it on fire.

Officials said the suspect fled the residence through the rear door and fought with deputies when they attempted to detain him. The residence sustained major damage from the fire and the victim escaped without injury.

Williams was found to be on active parole and was booked at High Desert Detention Center where he is currently being held without bail on a parole hold.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. Schwingel, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

