Nail salons, tattoo parlors, and other services in San Bernardino County OK to open June 19

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The State Department of Public Health this afternoon, June 12, issued guidance that will allow nail salons, tattoo studios, and other personal care services to open back up beginning June 19.

The guidance covers “expanded personal care services,” which includes personal care that requires touching a client’s face, such as facials, electrolysis, and waxing.

The guidance applies to esthetician, skin care, and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, and piercing shops; and massage therapy in non-healthcare settings.

This guidance is intended to support a safe, clean environment for workers and customers.

The State is not yet allowing youth sports outside of day camp settings, indoor playgrounds, live theater, saunas and steam rooms, nightclubs, concert venues, festivals, theme parks, and higher education to reopen.

California has added community (i.e., public) swimming pools and movie theaters with limited capacity to schools day camps, bars, gyms, libraries, and other sectors to begin reopening today.

These are among several Stage 3 businesses and activities the State Department of Public Health is allowing to reopen in those counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness.

The state has issued guidance documents for these new sectors:

Movie theaters https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-family-entertainment.pdf

Bars and wineries https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-restaurants-bars.pdf

Family entertainment centers https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-family-entertainment.pdf

Museums, galleries and zoos https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-zoos-museums.pdf

Fitness facilities https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-fitness.pdf

Campgrounds and public pools https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-campgrounds.pdf

Hotels https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-hotels-lodging-rentals.pdf

Satellite wagering facilities https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-cardrooms-racetracks.pdf

Small businesses that need assistance complying with the guidance should look into the San Bernardino County COVID Compliant Business Partnership Program,https://sbcovid19.com/covid-compliant-business-partnership-program/. Participating small businesses can receive up to $2,500 in funding to pay for improvement, equipment, and supplies needed to comply with safety guidance.

