Nail Salons Can Open, and State Modifies Rules for Restaurants Serving Alcohol

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The State has cleared nail salons (and physician-ordered electrolysis) to operate indoors effective immediately under all tiers in compliance with guidelines, which include the use of disposable gloves, specific disinfectant measures after each service, staggered appointments, face coverings, and other protocols to ensure the safety of both patrons and employees.

The state also announced some minor loosening of restrictions on restaurants that serve alcoholic beverages. The sale of such beverages no longer needs to occur in the same transaction as a food sale. However, to qualify, a business’s primary focus must be meal service, with the sale of alcoholic beverages only a complementary offering.

“The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which regulates the sale of alcoholic beverages, will examine the entirety of a licensed business’s operations to assess whether it serves what it deems ‘legitimate meals’,” said County Public Health Director Corwin Porter. In short, the ABC requires a business that sells alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption to be a “bona fide” eating establishment, rather than a bar or saloon.

Red Tier Within Reach if County Can Hold Numbers

With other counties reaching the red tier that allows further reopening of businesses, the question is where San Bernardino County stands.

Every county in California is assigned to a tier based on its test positivity and adjusted case rate. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. To move from our current purple tier to red, we must show no more than seven new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of less than 8%.

Our County is one week into showing these numbers. As of today, we have 6.7 cases (per 100,000) and our positivity rate is 5.7%. If we hold these numbers (or better) we should be able to move into the red tier soon.

Counties can be penalized for not meeting testing standards set by the State and held back from moving into the next tier. That’s one reason why it is vital for San Bernardino County residents to get tested, even if they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms or believe they’ve been exposed. Make an appointment to get tested. It’s fast, painless, and free. And it will allow our economy to open faster.

Latest Stats

52,873 Confirmed Cases (up 0.4% from the previous day)

908 Deaths (up 0% from the previous day)

589,437 Tests (up 0.5% from the previous day)

For more statistics from the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, click the desktop or mobile tab on the County’s sbcovid19.com website.

