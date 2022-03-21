All News
Muti-vehicle accident on SB-15 Freeway Monday afternoon causes delays
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Fire department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound 15 freeway Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 12:06 pm and involved six vehicles, according to the Highway Patrol Logs.
Three vehicles, a silver SUV, a white Honda, and a black Kia sustained moderate to major damage and were blocking the #1, and #2 lanes of the southbound 15 freeway, just north of the Joshua Street off-ramp.
Firefighters arrived on scene and treated several occupants for non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision caused traffic to back up on the southbound freeway, with traffic extending as far back as Bear Valley Road.
The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Mariposa Road shut down after vehicle runs off 15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
New Maverik travel center and gas fueling station planned for Victorville as city sees huge growth in area
-
All News7 days ago
Man stabbed while breaking up a fight in the parking lot of Cosmos Bar in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
CHP: 11 drivers cited for going over 100 mph on the I-15 freeway within hours
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville City awards contract for phase one of Wellness Center Campus construction
-
All News6 days ago
Smoke from Heritage Fire impacting Helendale, Barstow area communities
-
All News7 days ago
Heritage Fire in Oro Grande grows to nearly 400 acres
-
All News5 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 31-year-old man LOCATED