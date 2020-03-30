Murder investigation underway in Hesperia near C Avenue

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead, officials said.

At about 12:15 am on Monday, March 30, 2020, deputies responded to a shooting in the 16500 block of Fir Street in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller told VVNG a male victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Members of the sheriff’s CSI were out photographing the scene and placing evidence markers in the roadway.

Miller said the investigation is ongoing and no other details were available for release.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Sheriff’s deputies block a portion of Fir Street in Hesperia for a murder investigation. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

