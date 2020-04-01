Murder investigation underway at Hesperia apartment complex

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was killed at the Sunrise Terrace Apartments in Hesperia.

It happened on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at about 6:54 am in the 16500 block of Muscatel Street.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Jodi Miller said the victim, a male, was pronounced deceased at Desert Valley Hospital.

A man was ran over and dragged through a parking lot, prompting a homicide investigation. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

“A suspect has been detained and there are no outstanding suspects,” stated Miller.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t released details into how the murder happened. Crime Scene Investigators have placed dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Additional information will be released as soon as it is available.

