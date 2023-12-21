All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Murder investigation underway at a home near Green Tree Golf Course in Victorville

December 21, 2023
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are conducting a murder investigation in a residential neighborhood near the Green Tree Golf course in Victorville.

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, at about 4:17 am deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 16000 block of Wimbleton Drive, near Arrowhead Drive.

The investigation is currently being handled as a 187 homicide. Police blocked off the street in front of the home with crime scene tape.

Two Crime Scientific Investigation trucks along with detectives from the sheriff’s homicide team responded to the location.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said, “I can confirm at this point is that there is an active investigation going on. As soon as I am able to, I will release some info.”

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.

