Murder investigation underway after 24-year-old man found dead in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities have launched a murder investigation after a 24-year-old man was found unresponsive in Hesperia.
On Thursday, April 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence at the 17000 block of Main Street in Hesperia.
Sheriff’s officials said a caller reported the victim, Daniel Johnson, a resident of Hesperia, was found unresponsive at the location and needed medical aid.
“Upon arrival, deputies discovered Johnson suffered traumatic injuries and was deceased,” stated the news release.
Sheriff’s officials said investigators from Homicide Detail are conducting the investigation. Authorities did not release any information about a motive or a possible suspect.
Authorities are asking anybody with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Ripley or Sergeant Justin Giles, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
