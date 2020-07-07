Murder investigation after man shot outside Harbor Freight in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man allegedly enrolling people for government phones was shot and killed outside the Harbor Freight in Victorville Monday.

It happened just before 4:00 PM on July 6, 2020, near the intersection of Seventh Street and La Paz Drive in Victorville, in the shopping center of the 99 Cent Store.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said deputies responded to the scene for reports of a person shot in the parking lot.

Prior to deputies’ arrival, bystanders attempted to perform CPR on the victim before he was rushed to a local hospital.

Tandra Kaiser was one of those bystanders who ran over to render aid and was overtaken with sadness after realizing she recognized the victim. “He is a regular around here and everybody knows him because he always sets-up and gives away free phones,” stated Kaiser.

Kaiser said brothers of the victim showed up at the crime scene shortly after the shooting and were very upset. “They told me he had a job next week and he was just trying to get his life back on track,” stated Kaiser. “He didn’t deserve this and I hope he finds justice.”

Witnesses reported the victim was involved in an argument with another male who fled in an unknown gray/silver SUV.

A sheriff’s aviation helicopter responded to the incident and assisted ground deputies as they search for the gunman. Rodriguez said there were no other details available for release.

The victim was pronounced deceased at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and the shooting is now being handled by homicide detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

A pool of blood and the victims sunglasses were visible on the sidewalk. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

