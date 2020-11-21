Multiple Windows in the Jess Ranch Marketplace damaged by BB rounds

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over the past three months, numerous businesses located within Jess Ranch Marketplace, including Famous Footwear, Euphoria, Lane Bryant, The Eye Shoppe, and Rue 21, have sustained extensive property-damage from unknown suspect(s) firing BB rounds at their respective storefront glass windows.

The cost for each business to replace their damaged window(s) has averaged between $300 to $1,000.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies with the Multiple Enforcement Team have learned that these incidents of vandalism occur on the weekends between the hours of 1:00am and 4:00am.

Deputies are also working with the center’s security team, Steadfast Security, to identify a suspect(s) and bring justice to these victimized business-owners. It is currently believed that the suspect(s) enter the center from Bear Valley Road and fire BB rounds at nearby businesses while driving through the property.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are urged to contact Deputy D. Griego or Deputy J. Rollins of the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

